Col. Michael Lynch, left, 461st Operations Group commander, receives the 461st OSS guidon from Lt. Col. Richard Holt, 461st Operational Support Squadron commander, during the 461st OSS inactivation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2024. After the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System retired, the 461st OSS had a key role in the evolving 461st Air Control Wing mission, successfully deploying the first active duty Battlespace Control Center Airmen to support efforts in the U.S. Central Command region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)