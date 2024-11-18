Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Michael Lynch, left, 461st Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Richard Holt, 461st Operational Support Squadron commander, clap during the 461st OSS inactivation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2024. The 461st OSS was the final squadron of the 461st ACW that once supported the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System mission, which retired in late 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)