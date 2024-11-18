Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    461st OSS inactivation ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    461st OSS inactivation ceremony

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Patrick Sullivan 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Col. Michael Lynch, left, 461st Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Richard Holt, 461st Operational Support Squadron commander, clap during the 461st OSS inactivation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2024. The 461st OSS was the final squadron of the 461st ACW that once supported the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System mission, which retired in late 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 12:12
    Photo ID: 8763762
    VIRIN: 241115-F-UN330-1037
    Resolution: 8703x5802
    Size: 53.2 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 461st OSS inactivation ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    461st OSS inactivation ceremony
    461st OSS inactivation ceremony
    461st OSS inactivation ceremony
    461st OSS inactivation ceremony
    461st OSS inactivation ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Emitte Lucem et Veritatem&rsquo;: 461st Operational Support Squadron inactivates

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    inactivation
    461st ACW
    461st OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download