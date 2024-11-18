OV 24-3 Simulated aircraft fire tests Airmen readiness

A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron gives medical care to a roleplayer following a simulated aircraft fire during exercise Operation Varsity 24-3 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024. On-site training during different exercise scenarios allows Airmen to practice their response to potential real-world threats, ensuring effective continuation of base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
