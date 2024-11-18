Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OV 24-3 Simulated aircraft fire tests Airmen readiness [Image 8 of 9]

    OV 24-3 Simulated aircraft fire tests Airmen readiness

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron gives medical care to a roleplayer following a simulated aircraft fire during exercise Operation Varsity 24-3 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024. On-site training during different exercise scenarios allows Airmen to practice their response to potential real-world threats, ensuring effective continuation of base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    Exercise
    Readiness
    C-130J Super Hercules
    86th Civil Engineer Squadron
    86th CES

