OV 24-3 Simulated aircraft fire tests Airmen readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron gives medical care to a roleplayer following a simulated aircraft fire during exercise Operation Varsity 24-3 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024. On-site training during different exercise scenarios allows Airmen to practice their response to potential real-world threats, ensuring effective continuation of base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)