OV 24-3 Simulated aircraft fire tests Airmen readiness

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron escort a roleplayer to be medically assessed during exercise Operation Varsity 24-3 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024. Quarterly exercises provide participating Airmen the opportunity to practice emergency response skills in a controlled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)