OV 24-3 Simulated aircraft fire tests Airmen readiness

A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron assesses the simulated aircraft fire during exercise Operation Varsity 24-3 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024. How different units respond to different exercise scenarios provides insight into the overall readiness of Ramstein AB and the abilities of the Airmen stationed here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)
