OV 24-3 Simulated aircraft fire tests Airmen readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron discuss the scenario during exercise Operation Varsity 24-3 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024. The 86th Airlift Wing holds quarterly exercises to test Airmen’s response capabilities during various emergency scenarios not common in everyday operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)