    OV 24-3 Simulated aircraft fire tests Airmen readiness [Image 5 of 9]

    OV 24-3 Simulated aircraft fire tests Airmen readiness

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force firefighter assigned to the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron gives medical care to a roleplayer following a simulated aircraft fire during exercise Operation Varsity 24-3 on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024. This scenario provides an opportunity for participating Airmen to employ their knowledge of threat procedures to increase overall base readiness and stay current in their knowledge of emergency procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Regan Enriquez)

    This work, OV 24-3 Simulated aircraft fire tests Airmen readiness [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Regan Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Exercise
    Readiness
    C-130J Super Hercules
    86th Civil Engineer Squadron
    86th CES

