Former school bus driver now LRC Italy TMP motor vehicle operator driver leader

Raffaele Pallaro is the Logistics Readiness Center Italy motor vehicle operator driver leader and an Italian local national employee with the U.S. Army at the transportation motor pool office on Caserme Ederle. He said he likes his job. He likes working with the people on his team and supporting the customers. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)