Raffaele Pallaro is the Logistics Readiness Center Italy motor vehicle operator driver leader and an Italian local national employee with the U.S. Army at the transportation motor pool office on Caserme Ederle. He said he likes his job. He likes working with the people on his team and supporting the customers. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 07:04
|Photo ID:
|8763268
|VIRIN:
|241120-A-A4479-8109
|Resolution:
|3906x2697
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Hometown:
|GRANTORTO, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former school bus driver now LRC Italy TMP motor vehicle operator driver leader [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former school bus driver now LRC Italy TMP motor vehicle operator driver leader
No keywords found.