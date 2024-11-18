Raffaele Pallaro, the Logistics Readiness Center Italy motor vehicle operator driver leader, assists a customer Nov. 20 at the LRC Italy transportation motor pool office in Building 205 on Caserme Ederle in Vicenza, Italy. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 07:04
|Photo ID:
|8763265
|VIRIN:
|241120-A-A4479-3158
|Resolution:
|2837x1971
|Size:
|901.16 KB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Hometown:
|GRANTORTO, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former school bus driver now LRC Italy TMP motor vehicle operator driver leader [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former school bus driver now LRC Italy TMP motor vehicle operator driver leader
No keywords found.