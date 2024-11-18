Former school bus driver now LRC Italy TMP motor vehicle operator driver leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Raffaele Pallaro is the Logistics Readiness Center Italy motor vehicle operator driver leader and an Italian local national employee with the U.S. Army. His responsibilities include supervising six other LN employees at the LRC Italy transportation motor pool office and organizing the daily missions for his team, plus more. He also operates many of the trucks and the forklift, and he serves as an alternate bus driver, as needed. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)