Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former school bus driver now LRC Italy TMP motor vehicle operator driver leader [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Former school bus driver now LRC Italy TMP motor vehicle operator driver leader

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Raffaele Pallaro is the Logistics Readiness Center Italy motor vehicle operator driver leader and an Italian local national employee with the U.S. Army. His responsibilities include supervising six other LN employees at the LRC Italy transportation motor pool office and organizing the daily missions for his team, plus more. He also operates many of the trucks and the forklift, and he serves as an alternate bus driver, as needed. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 07:04
    Photo ID: 8763267
    VIRIN: 241120-A-A4479-2936
    Resolution: 2417x3211
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Hometown: GRANTORTO, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former school bus driver now LRC Italy TMP motor vehicle operator driver leader [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former school bus driver now LRC Italy TMP motor vehicle operator driver leader
    Former school bus driver now LRC Italy TMP motor vehicle operator driver leader
    Former school bus driver now LRC Italy TMP motor vehicle operator driver leader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former school bus driver now LRC Italy TMP motor vehicle operator driver leader

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WhyWeServe
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download