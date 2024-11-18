Former school bus driver now LRC Italy TMP motor vehicle operator driver leader

Courtesy Photo | Raffaele Pallaro is the Logistics Readiness Center Italy motor vehicle operator driver...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Raffaele Pallaro is the Logistics Readiness Center Italy motor vehicle operator driver leader and an Italian local national employee with the U.S. Army at the transportation motor pool office on Caserme Ederle. He said he likes his job. He likes working with the people on his team and supporting the customers. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – After driving a school bus for 10 years, Raffaele Pallaro decided to give the U.S. Army a try. The Italian local national employee at Logistics Readiness Center Italy in Vicenza applied, was hired and started working at the transportation motor pool on Camp Ederle in 2016.



Now, the motor vehicle operator driver leader supervises six other LN employees at the Vicenza TMP office. This includes all the shuttle bus drivers who support the U.S. Army Garrison Italy community with their shuttle bus transportation needs.



“Here, we have six drivers,” said Pallaro. “They are driving the TMP vehicles, including the shuttle buses, and they’re driving other vehicles like trucks and stuff.”



“The shuttle bus program is essential for our community members to access the community services at the different installations here,” said Pallaro, who lives in Grantorto, Italy, just 20 kilometers northeast of Vicenza.



Pallaro said his daily duties at the LRC Italy TMP office include organizing the daily missions for his team and performing general office tasks. He also operates some of the vehicles, like the trucks or the forklift, and he serves as an alternate bus driver, as needed. As a team lead, he is responsible for time and attendance for his team, and if the dispatcher is on leave, he will sometimes fill in for that duty, as well.



“I like my job. I like working with the people on my team and supporting our customers. I also like the fact that my work requirements change almost every day. That helps to keep things interesting, for me,” said the 51-years-old host nation employee who works in Building 205 on Caserma Ederle.



“The U.S. Army provides many good career opportunities for Italian local national employees like me,” said Pallaro, whose hobby when not working for the Army is playing a low-brass instrument in a band. He is also the Veneto regional president for the National Association of Italian Musical Bands.



The LRC Italy TMP office in Vicenza is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. for customers. The office is closed Thursday mornings and on Italian and some U.S. holidays, except the shuttle bus service. The shuttle buses operate on Italian holidays. The phone numbers are civilian (+39) 0444-71-2412/2416/2411, and DSN 646-2412/2416/2411. For more information on the LRC Italy TMP office in Vicenza and the TMP office in Livorno, go to www.afsbeurope.army.mil/About-Us/Logistics-Readiness-Centers/LRC-Italy/Motor-Pool.



LRC Italy is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Italy directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Italy.



LRC Italy reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.