    Brig. Gen. Mills tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East district [Image 7 of 7]

    Brig. Gen. Mills tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East district

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Distinguished visitors observe a construction site within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 14, 2024. The construction is projected to include multiple aircraft sunshades, hangars and mosques. (U.S. Air force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 02:09
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
