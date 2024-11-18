Brig. Gen. Mills tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East district

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ricky Mills, the Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force for International Affairs, observes construction within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 14, 2024. Mills chairs the Foreign Area Officer developmental team, managing over 400 U.S. Air Force FAOs serving in over 100 countries. (U.S. Air Force photo)