    Brig. Gen. Mills tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East district [Image 1 of 7]

    Brig. Gen. Mills tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East district

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ricky Mills, the Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force for International Affairs, observes construction within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 14, 2024. Mills chairs the Foreign Area Officer developmental team, managing over 400 U.S. Air Force FAOs serving in over 100 countries. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 02:09
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    USACE
    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Middle East
    CE
    DV

