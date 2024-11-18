Brig. Gen. Mills tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East district

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ricky Mills, the Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force for International Affairs, left, walks through a construction site within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 14, 2024. Mills toured a construction zone on the installation, headed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East district. (U.S. Air Force photo)