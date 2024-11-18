Distinguished visitors observe a construction site within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 14, 2024. The construction is projected to include multiple aircraft sunshades, hangars and mosques. (U.S. Air force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 02:09
|Photo ID:
|8763054
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-LY429-1059
|Resolution:
|4868x2738
|Size:
|8.37 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Mills tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East district [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.