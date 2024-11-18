U.S. Army Col. Craig Baumgartner, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic division commander, left, and Brig. Gen. Ricky Mills, the Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force for International Affairs, have a conversation while visiting a construction site within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 14, 2024. The construction is headed by the USACE Middle East district. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|11.14.2024
|11.20.2024 02:09
|8763053
|241114-F-LY429-1063
|4894x2753
|7.77 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Mills tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East district [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.