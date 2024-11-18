Italian employee with master’s in international communications loves working for U.S. Army

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Giulia Leonardi is an administrative support assistant for the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa Directorate of Supply at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. Leonardi completed her master’s degree in foreign languages and international communications from the Universita' degli Studi Guglielmo Marconi in Rome last week. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)