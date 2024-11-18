Italian employee with master’s in international communications loves working for U.S. Army

Courtesy Photo | Giulia Leonardi is an administrative support assistant for the Army Field Support...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Giulia Leonardi is an administrative support assistant for the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa Directorate of Supply at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. She said she’s very proud to work at AFSBn-Africa DOS. “Growing up in Livorno, near to Camp Darby, I always heard and knew about the U.S. Army installations here. To be working here now is an honor for me,” Leonardi said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

LIVORNO, Italy – When Giulia Leonardi accepted a job offer with Army Field Support Battalion-Africa at the Leghorn Army Depot and Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Livorno during the summer of 2023, she was working on her master’s degree in foreign languages and international communications.



The Italian host nation employee and administrative support assistant at AFSBn-Africa’s directorate of supply said working for the U.S. Army is the right fit for her, and she’s very happy she accepted the job offer.



“I love my job,” said Leonardi who completed her master’s degree from the Universita' degli Studi Guglielmo Marconi in Rome last week. “I love talking with people. I’m engaged in the workflow, and I’m using English every day. The focus of my degree was English literature and English language, and now I’m using English every day while doing my job. I have to be honest. I love it.”



At work, the 26-year-old resident of Livorno is responsible for time and attendance and payroll for 65 people at the directorate of supply. She also helps with reports and forms and assists her coworkers with any administrative or technical needs they have. Installation access is another responsibility of hers within her directorate.



Leonardi initially worked at the U.S. Post Office on Camp Darby during the 2022 holiday season for three months. It was a temporary job, but it sparked an interest and a desire, and she set a goal to someday work full time for the U.S. Army as an Italian local national employee.



“I’m very proud to be working here,” said Leonardi. “Growing up in Livorno, near to Camp Darby, I always heard and knew about the U.S. Army installations here. To be working here now is an honor for me.”



Leonardi said she doesn’t take her responsibilities providing administrative support to 65 of her fellow coworkers at the AFSBn-Africa directorate of supply lightly. “It’s technically a public position,” she said, “and I like talking to people and helping everyone around me. I feel like – with my personality – this is the perfect job for me.”



AFSBn-Africa is one of four battalions under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. AFSBn-Africa is charged with receiving, maintaining, and storing APS-2 at Leghorn Army Depot, which includes 16 warehouses with 749,000 square feet of humidity-controlled storage space plus four maintenance facilities as well as 1.5 million square feet of outside storage.



Organizations AFSBn-Africa directly support are U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, Southern European Task Force-Africa, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and other strategic partners and allies.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging the U.S. Army Materiel Command materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.