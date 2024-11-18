Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian employee with master’s in international communications loves working for U.S. Army [Image 2 of 3]

    Italian employee with master’s in international communications loves working for U.S. Army

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    11.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Giulia Leonardi, an administrative support assistant at the Directorate of Supply for Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, assists her coworker, Federica Auteri, with some administrative requirements at the Leghorn Army Depot and Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Livorno, Italy, Nov. 19. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Italian employee with master&rsquo;s in international communications loves working for U.S. Army

