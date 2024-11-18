Italian employee with master’s in international communications loves working for U.S. Army

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Giulia Leonardi, an administrative support assistant at the Directorate of Supply for Army Field Support Battalion-Africa, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, assists her coworker, Federica Auteri, with some administrative requirements at the Leghorn Army Depot and Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Livorno, Italy, Nov. 19. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)