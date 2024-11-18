Giulia Leonardi is an administrative support assistant for the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa Directorate of Supply at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. She said she’s very proud to work at AFSBn-Africa DOS. “Growing up in Livorno, near to Camp Darby, I always heard and knew about the U.S. Army installations here. To be working here now is an honor for me,” Leonardi said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 07:52
|Photo ID:
|8761350
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-A4479-9318
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|971.59 KB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian employee with master’s in international communications loves working for U.S. Army [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Italian employee with master’s in international communications loves working for U.S. Army
No keywords found.