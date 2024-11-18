Italian employee with master’s in international communications loves working for U.S. Army

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Giulia Leonardi is an administrative support assistant for the Army Field Support Battalion-Africa Directorate of Supply at Leghorn Army Depot in Livorno, Italy. She said she’s very proud to work at AFSBn-Africa DOS. “Growing up in Livorno, near to Camp Darby, I always heard and knew about the U.S. Army installations here. To be working here now is an honor for me,” Leonardi said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)