U.S. Marines, Sailors and civilians with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members, attend the closing ceremony for exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 19:50
|Photo ID:
|8760752
|VIRIN:
|241101-M-DL962-1147
|Resolution:
|6419x4279
|Size:
|7.21 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni Holds Ceremony marking conclusion of Exercise Keen Sword 25 [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.