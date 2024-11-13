MCAS Iwakuni Holds Ceremony marking conclusion of Exercise Keen Sword 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines, Sailors and civilians with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members, attend the closing ceremony for exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson)