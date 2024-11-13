MCAS Iwakuni Holds Ceremony marking conclusion of Exercise Keen Sword 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, presents a plaque to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Capt. Hidetsu Iwamasa the Chief of Staff for Fleet Air Wing 3,1 during the closing ceremony for exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson)