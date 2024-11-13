Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Holds Ceremony marking conclusion of Exercise Keen Sword 25 [Image 8 of 10]

    MCAS Iwakuni Holds Ceremony marking conclusion of Exercise Keen Sword 25

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, presents a plaque to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Capt. Hidetsu Iwamasa the Chief of Staff for Fleet Air Wing 3,1 during the closing ceremony for exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson)

