MCAS Iwakuni Holds Ceremony marking conclusion of Exercise Keen Sword 25

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Major General Takeshi Imamura, the commanding general of 13th Brigade, Middle Army, addresses exercise participants during the closing ceremony for exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson)