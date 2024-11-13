MCAS Iwakuni Holds Ceremony marking conclusion of Exercise Keen Sword 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Self-Defense Force members, stand at attention for the entrance of MCAS Iwakuni, JGSDF, JMSDF and JASDF leadership at the closing ceremony for exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson)