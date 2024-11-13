MCAS Iwakuni Holds Ceremony marking conclusion of Exercise Keen Sword 25

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, addresses participants of Keen Sword during the closing ceremony for exercise Keen Sword 25 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 1, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 19:50
|Photo ID:
|8760750
|VIRIN:
|241101-M-DL962-1089
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
