USACE Sacramento District and S.A.M.E. Gather to Learn

Team members assigned to USACE Sacramento District along with members of the Society of American Military Engineers gather together as they learn details about the Folsom Dam project and are photographed by Sam Boyle, U.S. Army Fellow, on Nov. 15, 2024, at Folsom Dam in Folsom, California. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, Public Affairs Specialist.)