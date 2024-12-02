Public Affairs Army Fellow runs towards success at USACE Sacramento District

From running through the bustling streets of Chicago, the Windy City, to the scenic, winding trails of Sacramento, the City of Trees, avid runner Samantha Boyle finds her footing as a public affairs Army Fellow at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District.



Like many of her peers, Boyle faced the challenge of transitioning from her academic pursuits to a professional career. Adding to an already challenging moment, Boyle graduated at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Despite the uncertainty, Boyle was eager to start her career, recalling, "I was ready to hop on a plane and figure it out from all different sides of the country."



Boyle, who had no plans to serve in the military—either as a Soldier or a Civilian—came across a public affairs position through the Army Fellows program while browsing career opportunities on USAJOBS.



Reflecting on this unexpected discovery, she said, "I knew I was interested in communications and public affairs but couldn’t quite figure out where I wanted to be or where I might belong.”



Equipped with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and a Master of Science in Library and Information Sciences from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Boyle submitted her resume, aced her interview, packed her running shoes, and hopped on a plane to begin her two-year Army Fellows journey.



Her family, particularly her father, who served 25 years in the U.S. Army, was thrilled about her decision. "They were ecstatic, especially my dad," Boyle shared. "He always wanted me or my sister to join the Army, but neither of us did. This feels like the closest I’ve come, and they’re very proud of me."



Boyle’s first stop as an Army Fellow was the Defense Information School at Fort Meade, Maryland, where she completed the Public Affairs and Communication Strategy Qualification course. With her training complete, she arrived at the USACE Sacramento District, ready to put her skills into action.



“Coming to USACE without an engineering background is a unique but beneficial learning opportunity that has helped further develop my public affairs skills – mostly by asking a lot of questions,” Boyle noted.



During her time with the Sacramento District, Boyle has been involved in several high-profile projects that have allowed her to showcase her public affairs skills. One notable example is her role in providing public affairs support for the Folsom Dam Raise project.



As part of the project, Boyle had the privilege of working with USACE senior leaders. One of the highlights of her experience as an Army Fellow was providing photo support during a site visit to Folsom Dam by then-Maj. Gen. William Graham, Jr., deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations at the USACE headquarters. Graham has since been promoted to lieutenant general and appointed as the USACE commanding general.



Reflecting on the skills she’s developed during her fellowship, Boyle shared, “I discovered that I have a skill for community engagement, which I didn't know I would enjoy as much as I do. I also discovered that I have a skill for interacting with people and helping them understand things.”



While Boyle may have identified skills she’s improved and come to appreciate, she added “I'm hoping to improve my public speaking skills, especially in situations where I have to think on my feet.”



As Boyle nears the end of her time with the Sacramento District, she’s preparing to pack her running shoes once more for a cross-country journey to Washington, D.C., where she will complete her final year as an Army Fellow.



Upon completing the program, Boyle will face another pivotal decision: choosing which U.S. Army organization to officially join as a member of the Army Civilian Corps.



Looking back on her first year as an Army Fellow, Boyle credits her parents for instilling in her the qualities essential for federal service. Her father’s military service inspired her commitment to serving others, while her mother, who ignited her passion for long-distance running, taught her the endurance and resilience needed to tackle life’s challenges, mile by mile.



“To anyone considering the Army Fellows program, I would say to stay open-minded and trust the process. Every day is an opportunity to learn something new,” Boyle advised. “Two years, in hindsight, is a short amount of time, but so much happens, and it will likely fly by. Take everything one step at a time and always ask questions. You can truly only grow.”



Those interested in learning more about the Army Fellows program at the USACE Sacramento District can visit spk.usace.army.mil/careers.

