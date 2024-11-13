Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Fellow Sam Boyle Poses for Photo [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Fellow Sam Boyle Poses for Photo

    FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    U.S. Army Fellow, Sam Boyle, poses for photo holding a camera in front of Folsom Dam on Nov. 14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, Public Affairs Specialist)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 17:02
    Photo ID: 8760465
    VIRIN: 241114-A-DX319-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Fellow Sam Boyle Poses for Photo [Image 3 of 3], by Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Public Affairs Specialist directs group photo during S.A.M.E tour
    USACE Sacramento District and S.A.M.E. Gather to Learn
    U.S. Army Fellow Sam Boyle Poses for Photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Folsom
    S.A.M.E.
    Folsom Dam
    USACE Sacramento District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download