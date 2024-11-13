Public Affairs Specialist directs group photo during S.A.M.E tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team members assigned to USACE Sacramento District along with members of the Society of American Military Engineers gather together to pose for a photo directed by Sam Boyle, U.S. Army Fellow, on Nov. 15, 2024, at Folsom Dam in Folsom, California. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, Public Affairs Specialist.)