    Public Affairs Specialist directs group photo during S.A.M.E tour [Image 1 of 3]

    Public Affairs Specialist directs group photo during S.A.M.E tour

    FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Team members assigned to USACE Sacramento District along with members of the Society of American Military Engineers gather together to pose for a photo directed by Sam Boyle, U.S. Army Fellow, on Nov. 15, 2024, at Folsom Dam in Folsom, California. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, Public Affairs Specialist.)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 17:02
    Photo ID: 8760462
    VIRIN: 241114-A-DX319-1056
    Resolution: 5117x3480
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Dam
    Folsom
    S.A.M.E.
    Folsom Dam
    USACE Sacramento District

