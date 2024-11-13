HONOLULU, Hawaii (Nov. 8, 2024) - U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i, paddle a canoe during training for the 2024 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games Pacific Trials, in Honolulu, Hawai’i, November 8, 2024. The DoD Warrior Games were founded to bring together hundreds of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran service members to compete in adaptive sports as part of their recovery journeys. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon T. Williams-Church) (Edited and corrected to enhance subjects.)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2024 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8760428
|VIRIN:
|241108-N-YJ378-1273
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|441.38 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Brandon Williams-Church, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.