    Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials [Image 8 of 8]

    Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Williams-Church 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (Nov. 8, 2024) - U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i, paddle a canoe during training for the 2024 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games Pacific Trials, in Honolulu, Hawai’i, November 8, 2024. The DoD Warrior Games were founded to bring together hundreds of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran service members to compete in adaptive sports as part of their recovery journeys. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon T. Williams-Church) (Edited and corrected to enhance subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 16:21
    Photo ID: 8760428
    VIRIN: 241108-N-YJ378-1273
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 441.38 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Brandon Williams-Church, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Warrior Games
    Hawaii
    Army
    Canoe
    SRU

