Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials

HONOLULU, Hawaii (Nov. 8, 2024) - U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i, paddle a canoe during training for the 2024 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games Pacific Trials, in Honolulu, Hawai’i, November 8, 2024. The DoD Warrior Games were founded to bring together hundreds of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran service members to compete in adaptive sports as part of their recovery journeys. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon T. Williams-Church) (Edited and corrected to enhance subjects.)