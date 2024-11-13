Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials

    WAHIAWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Williams-Church 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (Nov. 5, 2024) - U.S. Army Head Rowing Coach, Greg Quarles (left), describes the proper way to use a rowing machine for participants of the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games Pacific Trials, Honolulu, Hawai’i, November 5, 2024. Quarles, a retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class, coached and mentored Soldiers during introduction week at the games. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon T. Williams-Church) (Edited and corrected to enhance subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 16:21
    Photo ID: 8760426
    VIRIN: 241105-N-YJ378-1004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 479.41 KB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Brandon Williams-Church, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials
    Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials
    Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials
    Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials
    Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials
    Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials
    Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials
    Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Rowing
    Warrior Games
    Hawaii
    Fitness
    Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download