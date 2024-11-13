Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (Nov. 5, 2024) - U.S. Army Head Rowing Coach, Greg Quarles (left), describes the proper way to use a rowing machine for participants of the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games Pacific Trials, Honolulu, Hawai’i, November 5, 2024. Quarles, a retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class, coached and mentored Soldiers during introduction week at the games. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon T. Williams-Church) (Edited and corrected to enhance subjects.)
|11.05.2024
|11.18.2024 16:21
|8760426
|241105-N-YJ378-1004
|5568x3712
|479.41 KB
|WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
|2
|0
