Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (Nov. 5, 2024) - U.S. Army Head Rowing Coach, Greg Quarles (left), describes the proper way to use a rowing machine for participants of the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games Pacific Trials, Honolulu, Hawai’i, November 5, 2024. Quarles, a retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class, coached and mentored Soldiers during introduction week at the games. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon T. Williams-Church) (Edited and corrected to enhance subjects.)