Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (Nov. 5, 2024) - U.S. Army Sgt. Terence Gunter (lower center), assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit – Fort Drum, N.Y., practices the bench press for the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games Pacific Trials, during introduction week at Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i, November 5, 2024. The Warrior Games were first held in Colorado Springs, Colorado from 2010 to 2014 at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon T. Williams-Church) (Edited and corrected to enhance subjects.)