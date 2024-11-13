Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai'i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials

    Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials

    WAHIAWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Williams-Church 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii (Nov. 5, 2024) - U.S. Army Sgt. Terence Gunter (lower center), assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit – Fort Drum, N.Y., practices the bench press for the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games Pacific Trials, during introduction week at Schofield Barracks, Hawai’i, November 5, 2024. The Warrior Games were first held in Colorado Springs, Colorado from 2010 to 2014 at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon T. Williams-Church) (Edited and corrected to enhance subjects.)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 16:21
    Photo ID: 8760422
    VIRIN: 241105-N-YJ378-1089
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 430.31 KB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Brandon Williams-Church, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Warrior Games
    Hawaii
    Weightlifting
    Army
    SRU

