Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials

HONOLULU, Hawaii (Nov. 8, 2024) - U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony Wertz, commanding officer for the Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i (SRU), poses for a photo during training for the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games Pacific Trials, in Honolulu, Hawai’i, November 8, 2024. The SRU was founded to provide personal support to wounded, ill, or injured Soldiers who require at least six months of rehabilitative care and complex medical management. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon T. Williams-Church) (Edited and corrected to enhance subjects.)