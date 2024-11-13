Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials [Image 6 of 8]

    Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Williams-Church 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (Nov. 8, 2024) - U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i (SRU), carry a canoe into the water during paddling training for the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games Pacific Trials in Honolulu, Hawai’i, November 8, 2024. Soldiers who were wounded in the line of duty were assigned to the SRU as part of an integrated Army process for rehabilitation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon T. Williams-Church) (Edited and corrected to enhance subjects.)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 16:21
    Photo ID: 8760425
    VIRIN: 241108-N-YJ378-1212
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 456.17 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Brandon Williams-Church, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    Warrior Games
    Hawaii
    Army
    canoe
    SRU

