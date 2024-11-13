Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i Gears Up For The 2024 DOD Warrior Games Pacific Trials

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HONOLULU, Hawaii (Nov. 8, 2024) - U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit – Hawai’i (SRU), carry a canoe into the water during paddling training for the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games Pacific Trials in Honolulu, Hawai’i, November 8, 2024. Soldiers who were wounded in the line of duty were assigned to the SRU as part of an integrated Army process for rehabilitation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon T. Williams-Church) (Edited and corrected to enhance subjects.)