Alfons Poellmann inspects a privately owned vehicle at the Grafenwoehr POV inspection station, Nov. 18. Poellmann is a heavy equipment repair and POV safety inspector at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Base Support Operations Maintenance. (Photo by Stefan Pfister)
11.18.2024
11.18.2024
|8758924
|241118-A-A4479-9233
|3008x2170
|1.43 MB
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|3
|0
POV inspector with 43 years of experience works to keep Bavaria community safe
