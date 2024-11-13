POV inspector with 43 years of experience works to keep Bavaria community safe

Courtesy Photo | Alfons Poellmann inspects a privately owned vehicle at the Grafenwoehr POV inspection...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Alfons Poellmann inspects a privately owned vehicle at the Grafenwoehr POV inspection station, Nov. 18. Poellmann is a heavy equipment repair and POV safety inspector at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Base Support Operations Maintenance. (Photo by Stefan Pfister) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – Alfons Poellmann remembers the exact day he started working for the U.S. Army. The German local national employee at the privately owned vehicle safety inspection station in Grafenwoehr said it was Sept. 28, 1981.



“My first job was actually working as a groundskeeper, you know, like cutting grass, raking leaves, shoveling snow and all that,” said the heavy equipment repair and POV safety inspector with Base Support Operations Maintenance, 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



For the past 24 years, Poellmann said he’s been working at the POV safety inspection station. There, he’s responsible for checking POVs that come to his station to be inspected.



“We’re trying to keep everyone safe while they operate their vehicles on the roads here in Germany,” Poellmann said. “A lot of people appreciate what we do, even if there’s a problem identified that they need to fix. They’re usually really grateful. They want their vehicles to be safe and in good operation.”



Poellmann, who turns 62 in January, said he enjoys his work at the POV safety inspection station. He enjoys helping his customers and helping to make sure they’re safe. And when they’re safe and happy, he’s happy.



“Now that the weather is turning, it’s important that they have good winter tires on their cars or all seasons, and the steering and brakes and everything is all working fine. When the customer leaves the POV inspection station in a safe, reliable, road ready vehicle, that makes me happy,” Poellmann said.



When it comes to his team and his management at BASOPS Maintenance, Poellmann has nothing but praise. The husband of nearly 20 years, father of three and grandfather of one said his coworkers are like his extended family.



“It’s a great team. We all work together very well, and I have really great management. I have an awesome director, and yeah, what else can I say?” Poellmann added.



The Grafenwoehr POV safety inspection station is in Bldg. 301 on Tower Barracks. It is open from 7:15 to 11:35 a.m. and again from 12:45 to 3:35 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. It’s closed on German and U.S. holidays. Appointments may be made in advance but are not required. Lines are usually not long.



Vehicles brought from the U.S. or purchased locally must be registered with U.S. Army Europe. All shipped vehicles and used vehicles purchased in Germany must pass a mechanical safety inspection before they can be registered. Also, an inspection needs to be completed not more than 75 days before registration renewal, and an inspection is required when the registration has been canceled for failure to renew the registration or to provide proof of liability insurance.



Here are some common inspection requirements:

• Inspectors will not inspect a vehicle that does not have a valid registration. A temporary registration will suffice.

• POVs must carry an unexpired first-aid kit that meets or exceeds German legal standards (this will not cause an inspection failure, but the customer will be told they need to purchase this item immediately and carry this in their vehicle always)

• POVs must carry an approved portable, reflectorized warning triangle and reflectorized vest (this will not cause an inspection failure, but the customer will be told they need to purchase this item immediately and carry this in their vehicle always)

• Vehicles weighing more than 3.5 metric tons will be rejected if they do not have a four-way flasher

• If a POV fails an inspection, the inspector will conduct a re-inspection only for the deficiencies listed on the validated AE Form 190-1H or AE Form 190-1I unless the inspection period exceeds 30 days, or if an immediate safety hazard is discovered during reinspection

• Previously inspected vehicles exceeding the 30-day period must undergo a completely new inspection



For more information, go to the 405th AFSB website’s vehicle safety inspection page at www.afsbeurope.army.mil/BASOPS/BASOPS-Maintenance/Vehicle-Inspection-Copy.



As a field operating activity under the 405th AFSB, BASOPS Maintenance provides equipment maintenance support to all garrison community organizations and activities in Germany. It provides consolidated material maintenance support for base support operations equipment and mechanical safety inspections for privately owned vehicles.



BASOPS Maintenance performs automotive maintenance on a fleet of garrison support vehicles to include special purpose and armored vehicles, fire and rescue, snow and ice removal and construction equipment such as scoop loaders, excavators, scrapers, road graders, tractors, rollers and more.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging the U.S. Army Materiel Command materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.