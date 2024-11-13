Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    POV inspector with 43 years of experience works to keep Bavaria community safe [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    POV inspector with 43 years of experience works to keep Bavaria community safe

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Alfons Poellmann remembers the exact day he started working for the U.S. Army. The German local national employee at the privately owned vehicle safety inspection station in Grafenwoehr, Germany, said it was Sept. 28, 1981. He said he plans to retire in about three more years. (Photo by Stefan Pfister)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 04:15
    Photo ID: 8758923
    VIRIN: 241118-A-A4479-3409
    Resolution: 2171x2840
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POV inspector with 43 years of experience works to keep Bavaria community safe [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    POV inspector with 43 years of experience works to keep Bavaria community safe
    POV inspector with 43 years of experience works to keep Bavaria community safe
    POV inspector with 43 years of experience works to keep Bavaria community safe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    POV inspector with 43 years of experience works to keep Bavaria community safe

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SafetyFirst
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    : SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download