POV inspector with 43 years of experience works to keep Bavaria community safe

Alfons Poellmann is a heavy equipment repair and POV safety inspector at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Base Support Operations Maintenance. He said, “now that the weather is turning, it’s important that they have good winter tires on their cars or all seasons, and the steering and brakes and everything is all working fine.” (Photo by Stefan Pfister)