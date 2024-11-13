Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POV inspector with 43 years of experience works to keep Bavaria community safe [Image 1 of 3]

    POV inspector with 43 years of experience works to keep Bavaria community safe

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Alfons Poellmann is a heavy equipment repair and POV safety inspector at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Base Support Operations Maintenance. He said, “now that the weather is turning, it’s important that they have good winter tires on their cars or all seasons, and the steering and brakes and everything is all working fine.” (Photo by Stefan Pfister)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 04:15
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, POV inspector with 43 years of experience works to keep Bavaria community safe [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

