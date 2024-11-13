Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders, Family Gather During Col. Doughty Retirement Ceremony [Image 20 of 20]

    Leaders, Family Gather During Col. Doughty Retirement Ceremony

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Col. Sean P. Doughty sings the Air Force song during a retirement ceremony at Saint Francis Barracks, Fla., Nov. 16, 2024. Doughty retired from the Florida Air National Guard following over 39 years of military service. Brigadier General Richard Coffey III , Assistant Adjutant General – Air, and Commander of the Florida Air National Guard, awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, the Florida Cross and a Presidential Letter of Appreciation to Doughty during the event. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.17.2024 16:17
    Photo ID: 8758181
    VIRIN: 241116-A-RH401-2041
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.14 MB
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Leaders, Family Gather During Col. Doughty Retirement Ceremony [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Retirement

