Leaders, Family Gather During Col. Doughty Retirement Ceremony

Brigadier General Richard Coffey III , Assistant Adjutant General – Air, and Commander of the Florida Air National Guard, presents a letter of appreciation to Vanessa K. Doughty during a retirement ceremony at Saint Francis Barracks, Fla., Nov. 16, 2024. Col. Sean P. Doughty retired from the Florida Air National Guard following over 39 years of military service.