Leaders, Family Gather During Col. Doughty Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vanessa K. Doughty ceremoniously pins her husband, Col. Sean P. Doughty during a retirement ceremony at Saint Francis Barracks, Fla., Nov. 16, 2024. Doughty retired from the Florida Air National Guard following over 39 years of military service. Brigadier General Richard Coffey III , Assistant Adjutant General – Air, and Commander of the Florida Air National Guard, awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, the Florida Cross and a Presidential Letter of Appreciation to Doughty during the event. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)