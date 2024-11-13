Vanessa K. Doughty ceremoniously pins her husband, Col. Sean P. Doughty during a retirement ceremony at Saint Francis Barracks, Fla., Nov. 16, 2024. Doughty retired from the Florida Air National Guard following over 39 years of military service. Brigadier General Richard Coffey III , Assistant Adjutant General – Air, and Commander of the Florida Air National Guard, awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, the Florida Cross and a Presidential Letter of Appreciation to Doughty during the event. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 16:17
|Photo ID:
|8758177
|VIRIN:
|241116-A-RH401-3041
|Resolution:
|7818x5212
|Size:
|21.83 MB
|Location:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders, Family Gather During Col. Doughty Retirement Ceremony [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.