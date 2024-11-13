Leaders, Family Gather During Col. Doughty Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brigadier General Richard Coffey III , Assistant Adjutant General – Air, and Commander of the Florida Air National Guard, presents an award to Col. Sean P. Doughty during a retirement ceremony at Saint Francis Barracks, Fla., Nov. 16, 2024. Doughty was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, the Florida Cross and a Presidential Letter of Appreciation. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)