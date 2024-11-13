Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local and base community members explore the fuselage of a C-17 Globemaster III during the Wings of Aloha Open House on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 16, 2024. At the Wings Aloha Open House event on JBPHH, the 15th Wing offered visitors the chance to explore static displays of military aircraft to strengthen community relations by fostering a deeper understanding between the military and the local population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)