Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Local and base community members attend the Wings of Aloha Open House on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 16, 2024. The Wings of Aloha Student Expo offered local students an educational experience, allowing them to interact with Team Hickam Airmen. The eight-hour event provided local and base communities with opportunities to explore several aircraft, including the 15th Wing’s C-17 Globemaster III, interact with military equipment displays and attend career presentations. The aim of Wings of Aloha was to strengthen ties with local communities and provide insight into Team Hickam’s mission to project and sustain airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 17:18
    Photo ID: 8757405
    VIRIN: 241116-F-JA727-1060
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House
    Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House
    Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House
    Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House
    Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House
    Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House
    Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House
    Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIANG
    15th Wing
    647 ABG
    Wings of Aloha
    515AMOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download