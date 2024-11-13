Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local and base community members stand in line to enter the fuselage of a C-17 Globemaster III during the Wings of Aloha Open House on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 16, 2024. The eight-hour event provided local and base communities with opportunities to explore several aircraft, interact with military equipment displays and attend career presentations. The aim of Wings of Aloha was to strengthen ties with local communities and provide insight into Team Hickam’s mission to project and sustain airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)