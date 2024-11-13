Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House [Image 4 of 8]

    Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Local and base community members view a F-22 Raptor static display during the Wings of Aloha Open House on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 16, 2024. At the Wings Aloha Open House event on JBPHH, the 15th Wing offered visitors the chance to explore static displays of military aircraft to strengthen community relations by fostering a deeper understanding between the military and the local population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 17:18
    Photo ID: 8757408
    VIRIN: 241116-F-JA727-1049
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIANG
    15th Wing
    647 ABG
    Wings of Aloha
    515AMOW

