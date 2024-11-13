Local and base community members view a F-22 Raptor static display during the Wings of Aloha Open House on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 16, 2024. At the Wings Aloha Open House event on JBPHH, the 15th Wing offered visitors the chance to explore static displays of military aircraft to strengthen community relations by fostering a deeper understanding between the military and the local population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 17:18
|Photo ID:
|8757408
|VIRIN:
|241116-F-JA727-1049
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.