Team Hickam hosts Wings of Aloha Open House

Members of the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron demonstrate Tactical Combat Casualty Care skills to open house attendees during the Wings of Aloha Open House on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 16, 2024. The eight-hour event provided local and base communities with opportunities to explore several aircraft, including the 15th Wing’s C-17 Globemaster III, interact with military equipment displays and attend career presentations. The aim of Wings of Aloha was to strengthen ties with local communities and provide insight into Team Hickam’s mission to project and sustain airpower throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)