    USS Frank Cable Departs Sasebo, Japan [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Frank Cable Departs Sasebo, Japan

    JAPAN

    10.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    SASEBO, JAPAN (Oct. 16, 2024) The forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), departs Sasebo, Oct. 16, 2024. Frank Cable is supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chase Stephens)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 23:37
    VIRIN: 241016-N-SS370-1081
