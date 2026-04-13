USS Frank Cable Recognized for Top Notch Safety

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Stephens | SASEBO, JAPAN (Oct. 16, 2024) The forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), departs Sasebo, Oct. 16, 2024. Frank Cable is supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chase Stephens) see less | View Image Page

The Military Sealift Command (MSC) submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) was announced as a recipient of the fiscal year 2025 Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Afloat Safety Award. The selectees for this award are recognized for significant contributions to Navy safety and occupational health.

The award is presented to U.S. naval ships and submarines for their outstanding safety performance, aggressive mishap-prevention posture, and comprehensive safety reporting throughout the fiscal year.

Frank Cable operates with a hybrid-crew of both Civil Service Mariners and U.S. Navy Sailors enabling the specialized repair and support of submarine missions and vessel operations in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility.

Frank Cable previously won the CNO Afloat Safety Award for fiscal year 2016, when the ship’s total command mishaps had dropped by more than 41 percent.

In recognition of their fiscal year 2025 accomplishments, Frank Cable will be presented with a commemorative plaque and authorized to display the prestigious Green Safety “S.”

“These award winners are recognized for their exceptional professionalism, commitment to excellence, solid leadership, teamwork, and an in-depth risk management culture which resulted in safe and effective operations,” said Rear Adm. Daniel P. Martin, commander, Naval Safety Command, in a message announcing the award recipients. “All Nominees are to be commended for the significant contribution they have made toward reducing mishaps, increasing mission readiness and preserving our most precious asset, Sailors and Civilians. Congratulations to all for job well done.”

MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces.